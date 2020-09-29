High pressure behind yesterday's cold front will keep the airmass very dry during the day today.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through Friday with no precipitation expected this week.
Daytime highs will be quite comfortable with readings topping out around 80 degrees.
Humidity levels drop to between 15 and 20 percent this afternoon producing elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers during the afternoon hours.
Northwest winds average 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable this afternoon.
Clear skies continue tonight. Significant disagreement on temperatures exists due to elevation, but most areas should drop to between 45 and 50 degrees for an overnight low.
Humidity levels jump to between 50 and 60 percent by daybreak Wednesday.
Light and variable winds continue overnight.
Sunny skies return Wednesday with highs in the middle 80's.
