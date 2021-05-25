Seasonably mild temperatures are in the forecast across the Hill Country Tuesday night.
Humidity levels remain high and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, mainly due to storms moving into the area from West Texas late in the evening hours.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 60's and lower 70's most areas. South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except for higher gusts near any thunderstorms that move through the region.
MORNING CLOUDS, PM SUNSHINE
Morning clouds start the day off Wednesday. Skies become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon hours.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.
Rain chances are not zero percent, but it is looking rather dry for most of the Hill Country.
MORE OF THE SAME WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds redevelop during the late night and early morning hours. Low temperatures hold in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph through the overnight hours.
WARM AND HUMID THURSDAY
Thursday feels more like summer. Low clouds give way to partial sunshine during the day.
Highs warm into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
PLENTY OF HUMIDITY THURSDAY NIGHT
Low clouds and high humidity are in the forecast Thursday night. There is a low chance that a thunderstorm could move into the area from West Texas overnight Thursday through Friday morning.
Low temperatures remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
SLIGHTLY HIGHER RAIN AND STORM CHANCES FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY
A cold front and dry line across West Texas could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday.
A few of the storms could become severe during this time.
