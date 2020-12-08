President Trump continues to claim the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and the outcome invalid because he lost. Apparently, the people who did the rigging are very clever as they left no evidence behind.
We need to get to the bottom of this.
Let’s start at the beginning with the first rigged election which was the 2016 Iowa Republican Primary. Donald Trump finished second to Ted Cruz in that Primary and immediately claimed the election was rigged.
So, who rigged that election? The obvious answer is Ted Cruz with the assistance of the Republicans. So now we know who’s behind rigging the elections and it’s simply a matter of arresting and jailing their leader, Ted Cruz. Getting a conviction should be easy since we don’t need to waste time going through evidence because there isn’t any.
Alexander Sim, Kerrville
