My name is Tom Terrell. I am a lawyer. My wife, Elaine, and I have lived here for over 40 years. We live right across Medina Heighway from Riverhill. We do not live in Riverhill.
First, about traffic. If I understand the facts correctly, this new housing project will contain 500 units and be built south of Riverhill, fronting on Medina Highway.
If we want to go to, say, San Antonio, we routinely cut through from Medina Highway onto Riverhill Boulevard, then onto Bandera Highway.
Or, consider a person who lives in the new project and works at the VA hospital. They will, inevitably, cut through on Riverhill Boulevard.
I am guessing the new project will triple the traffic through Riverhill.
Now, with regard to tax rebates. It sounds like a free lunch, doesn’t it? It’s not. The rebate merely shifts the tax load to other taxpayers.
Thomas S. Terrell and Elain W. Terrell, Kerr County
