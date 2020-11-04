The Kerrville City Council was shaken up on Tuesday with one of the incumbents going down to defeat, but it appears that Mayor Bill Blackburn and Councilwoman Judy Eychner were leading late into the night.
Challenger Brenda Hughes was headed toward a decisive victory over incumbent Delayne Sigerman. Hughes came into the race as a late challenger — filing just ahead of the deadline earlier this year for the Place 4 post.
This was an unusual election for the city of Kerrville because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for May, the election was pushed back to the general election due to the pandemic, and it will end up being one of the biggest elections in the city’s history.
Hughes has proven to be a well-connected challenger because of her involvement in several community events, including CASA and Kerrville Pets Alive.
“Apparently, I have enough of a lead that Delayne has called and congratulated me,” Hughes said.
Hughes garnered more than 6,000 votes as of Tuesday night, with more than 60% of the vote against Sigerman — a retired commercial real estate broker.
“I got to meet both Delayne and her husband, and we had some genuine conversations and we both wished we could have spent some time together on this race,” Hughes said.
Hughes said her main reason for running was that she didn’t feel like the community was being heard, especially around some of the larger projects that the city has initiated, including the controversial Vintage Heights housing tract, which the council offered significant incentive to construct more than 500 homes, but that ultimately collapsed when the economics didn’t work out for the developer.
“It’s about doing what is in the best interests of our community, and everyone on my level said (City Council) was not doing that,” said Hughes, adding she expects lots of debate when she joins the five-member City Council.
Blackburn appears headed toward reversing a recent trend of incumbent mayors losing re-election as he held a solid lead over challenger David Barker, who had formed a block of candidates with Roman Garcia and Hughes.
“I’m not believing that I won because we don’t have the mail-in ballots,” said a cautious Blackburn. “I don’t want to declare a winner until we have all of the votes in.”
Blackburn’s lead on Tuesday night was more than 900 votes, 54-45%, but he said he thought it was still too close to call.
In his first Kerrville campaign, Barker made significant inroads into the community through his close identification with the local Republican Party. Barker garnered 4,727 votes — often equal to the total number of voters in most mayoral races.
If there was one lament for Blackburn, it was Sigerman’s loss.
“She’s a valuable City Council person,” Blackburn said. “Someone who I really enjoyed working with.”
Blackburn will still most likely get to work with Judy Eychner, who holds Place 3 on the council, and she was headed to victory on Tuesday over Garcia. Eychner had a 61-33% lead over Garcia.
Eychner, a real estate agent, has been a major supporter of housing in the community, but she has also worked tirelessly, along with Sigerman, to raise money to support food drives to help Kerr County families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The two helped raise more than $100,000 for those relief efforts.
For most of the candidates, today will be a day of rest and checking in on the results, and Hughes made it clear she’s sleeping in a bit.
“The first thing I’m going to do is sleep for about nine hours,” Hughes said. “I’ve been running for days.”
