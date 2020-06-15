An online petition to censure Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew gained steam over the weekend with more than 400 people signing their names to it.
Organized by Kerrville resident Marcus Goodyear, the Change.org petition was started in response to inflammatory comments Belew made last week on his morning radio show about George Floyd, who died after having a knee placed on his neck for nearly nine minutes by a Minneapolis police officer.
In a statement posted on Change.org the organizers said: “We request that this petition be read in the County Commissioner’s Court and the Court move to publicly censure Commissioner Belew for his inappropriate, divisive and inflammatory comments and call him to a higher standard, honoring others with his words and holding our community to highest ideals of integrity, love, and care for our neighbors.”
A longtime radio personality in Kerr County, Belew was elected to the commissioner’s court in 2016 by earning 798 votes to win the Precinct 1 race by 39 votes over William Rector. He is running unopposed for a second term.
On his radio show and on social media, Belew defended himself saying that he was the victim of a “digital lynching” by The Kerrville Daily Times, which suggested in an editorial on Thursday that he choose between his radio show and his position on the commissioner’s court, and the website Kerrville United, which first published Belew’s comments on June 8.
“They’ve decided they want to get rid of me,” Belew said during opening minutes of the 6 a.m. segment of his June 12 radio show. “‘How do you know that?’ Well, with the speed in which it was mounted.”
The petition asks the Commissioner’s Court and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to publicly censure Belew under Chapter 87 of the Texas Government Code. There is no mention of censure within the referenced code, but organizers point to Section 87.011 2B that provides an official can be removed for careless actions.
“These divisive comments in our community represent a “gross carelessness in the discharge of those duties” to which Commissioner Belew has been elected,” the petition reads.
