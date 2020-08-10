A 36-year-old man who lives in Kerrville is in the county jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the second time.
According to Lt. Mary Krebs, spokeswoman for the Kerrville Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunday. The officer reportedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver.
“After the subject failed the field sobriety tests, he was subsequently arrested for DWI 2nd, since he had a previous conviction of a DWI,” Krebs stated.
Krebs confirmed the man was identified as Jose Luis Hinoza Hernandez. He was being held Monday in the county jail on a $2,500 bond, but even if he made bond, he could not be released, due to a request by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It appears this is the third time he's been accused of being in the country illegally.
According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, when someone is booked into the jail, an automated computer system transmits the inmate’s information to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which shares that information with federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. If DHS has information indicating the inmate is not authorized to be in the country, it asks the arresting agency to hold the inmate until he or she can be interviewed further to determine if deportation proceedings should be initiated.
According to jail records, Hernandez was first jailed in Kerr County on July 5, 2014, on suspicion of DWI. He was charged with class A misdemeanor DWI, which had been enhanced from a class B misdemeanor due to the allegation of a high blood alcohol level. He pleaded no contest to the lesser charge — a class B misdemeanor — and was convicted on July 22, 2014, according to court records. County Court-at-Law Judge Spencer Brown fined Hernandez $750, ordered him to pay $460 in court costs, sentenced him to 30 days in jail but gave him 18 days of jail credit.
Hernandez was released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 24, 2014, according to jail records. He was jailed on suspicion of public intoxication on Sept. 30, 2017, and released to ICE a few days later, records show. His country of birth was not immediately available.
