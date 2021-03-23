Marginal severe risk late Wednesday

A warm front will drift northward Wednesday.
This feature combines with an approaching storm system across the West Coast.
Storms may initially form across the higher terrain of Northern Mexico and Southwest Texas late Wednesday afternoon.
Due to unstable atmospheric conditions, a few of the storms could produce large hail in isolated cases.
This marginal risk is mainly for the late afternoon and evening hours.
A secondary cold front invades the area much like we experienced Monday night and this could produce a squall line capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Frequent lightning may also occur.
Models remain inconsistent on how the weather pattern will play out late Wednesday.
