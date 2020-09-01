BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN officials on Tuesday announced that UTSA at Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 12, in San Marcos will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in front of a national television audience on ESPN2.
The fourth edition of the I-35 Rivalry on the gridiron will mark the debut of UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. The Roadrunners have won the three previous games with the Bobcats, including a 44-14 victory in 2017 in the only other meeting in San Marcos.
UTSA now has seen 11 of its 12 regular season games selected for traditional linear broadcast or streaming.
CBS Sports Network selected UTSA’s home games against Memphis and Army West Point. The Roadrunners’ first-ever meeting with the Tigers, the defending American Athletic Conference champions, has been moved to Friday, Sept. 25, to accommodate a 7 p.m. kickoff on national television. The network also will air UTSA’s nonconference tilt with Army, as the two teams will match up at the Alamodome for the second straight season at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Stadium has picked up a trio of UTSA’s conference games, including the league opener at UAB on Oct. 3 in Birmingham, Ala., at a time to be announced. That network also will televise the date with defending C-USA champion Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 31 in Boca Raton, Fla., along with the regular season finale versus North Texas at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Alamodome.
Following today’s announcement, UTSA will see at least six contests air on the ESPN family of networks, including the home opener against Stephen F. Austin. The inaugural meeting with the Lumberjacks is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.
The Roadrunners’ home games against Louisiana Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 and UTEP at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14, as well as road contests at Rice on Nov. 7 (2:30 p.m.) and Southern Miss on Nov. 21 (2 p.m.) also will air on ESPN3 or ESPN+.
A broadcast selection and kickoff time for the Oct. 10 game at BYU has not been announced.
