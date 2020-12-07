Peterson Health reported its largest number of new cases from the weekend during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday with 56, and there was a death over the weekend at Peterson Regional Medical Center — Kerr County’s 38th.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Kerr County had 68 cases reported — that, however, was from a five-day period. Monday’s positivity rate was at 19% — well ahead of the state’s average. On Monday, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that there were 21 people hospitalized — an increase in five people since Friday.
The virus has been steadfast in its spread across Kerr County and is now nearing infecting 1,400 people, including 463 since Nov. 1. During this period Kerr County has seen a 14.7% rate of infection — well above the state’s requirement of 10%. At this rate, it’s unlikely that Kerr County will be able to rescind its mask order anytime soon.
(1) comment
Not surprised as this is probably due to the large gatherings over Thanksgiving. As long as people are complacent and refusing to recognize the seriousness of this virus, cases will continue to rise and deaths will increase. No way should the mask order be rescinded as that could probably be a tragic mistake on the officials' part.
