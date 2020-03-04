JUNCTION — Memorial services for Elizabeth Ida “Liz” Ross Hunger, 91, of Junction, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the family home, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 Faith Community Church, 3959 S. U.S. Highway 377, Junction.Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Kimble Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 404 College St., Junction, TX 76849.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
