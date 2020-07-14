People can be tested for COVID-19 today without any kind of preregistration or appointment, according to the county.
The clinic, set at the Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St. in Kerrville, initially was set up to require online registration, but that plan changed Monday. The clinic personnel will administer as many tests as they possibly can during the day starting at 8 a.m. July 14.
The services are rendered free by Curative Inc. and consist of an oral swab, which is less invasive than the nasal swab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.