The contributions that Neil Griffin made to the education of hundreds — if not thousands — of young people across the country was remarkable, especially here in the Hill Country.
Last week, the banking tycoon and philanthropist died at his home here in Kerrville — but his legacy will continue. Griffin was 93.
For decades, Griffin leveraged his fortune built in banking, including here in Kerrville, to invest in the education of students. He was a key benefactor to Schreiner University and was on the university’s board of trustees. Griffin was also instrumental in ensuring that Alamo Colleges had a presence in the Hill Country.
“His commitment to education across sectors, states and the life cycle was extraordinary,” Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick said.
“He believed that we are all life-long learners, so he supported learning from childhood through adulthood.”
Earlier this year, Griffin was awarded the Mirabeau B. Lamar Medal for his financial contributions, including a $2.45 million gift to Alamo Colleges to fund scholarships, to his passion for education. He spoke of this commitment to education when he accepted the award in Austin.
“Nothing is more important than education, which is my passion,” Griffin said. “For a long time, I declined publicity and recognition. But then I had one friend who insisted that I should let my name be used. He said, ‘You don’t know what kind of an influence that might have on your peers.’ So, if my gifts help others to give, that’s fine with me. I was taught that those of us who are blessed have an obligation to give back, and I’d like to be remembered as doing that.”
The Lamar Medal, which was created in 1977, is presented each year by Texas’ presidents and chancellors who are members of the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
“Perhaps most importantly, he helped the university address its current needs while always looking forward to, and preparing for, the generations of students that we do not yet know but that will one day be educated here,” McCormick said. “We will miss this giant of Schreiner University.”
Through the years Griffin generously donated to Arkansas State University, where he earned his first college degree, and he created a fund for the employees of a California-based country club that has grown to more than $3 million. Here in Texas, he’s helped hundreds achieve their educational goals through financial gifts. The Neil & Elaine Griffin Foundation granted 142 scholarships to the youth of Kerr County.
Not only did he take a keen interest in education, but he was generous when it came to funding medical needs, including at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
He served on the Board of Visitors for The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for many years. In recognition of his contributions and fundraising efforts, M. D. Anderson honored him by naming their conference center “The F. O’Neil “Neil” Griffin Conference Center.”
He was a supporter of the University of Texas Medical School in Galveston. He was a past member of the Texas Board of Mental Health and Mental Retardation.
