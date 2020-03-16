THE FOLLOWING IS FROM A PRESS RELEASE BY PETERSON HEALTH
Despite having no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Kerr or surrounding areas, Peterson Health has elevated efforts to protect patients, visitors, and the general community.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, Peterson Health is putting changes in place to protect patients, visitors and the general community to include:
- Visitation at Peterson Regional Medical Center and all Peterson Health medical facilities will be limited to two (2) visitors per patient (one at a time) per day. A few exceptions will be considered as determined by healthcare administrators. This new restriction will help us minimize the risk of any potential spreading of COVID-19 in our community.
- Entrance to Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Emergency Department, and other medical facilities will be limited. Patients and visitors arriving at our facilities will be directed by signage to the main and Emergency Department entrances only.
- Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the hospital.
- All visitors entering Peterson Health facilities will be screened for the COVID-19 seven (7) days a week. Screenings consist of brief general questions as outlined by the CDC to include recent travel history and any symptoms they are experiencing such as fever or respiratory issues. Temperatures of visitors will be taken.
- Patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
- If you believe you have been exposed or experiencing symptoms Peterson Health encourages you to self-isolate and call your primary care physician or call Peterson Urgent Care at (830) 258-7669 before coming into the facility.
This allows Kerrville to keep its most precious assets, the hospital and emergency department, open and available at all times.
Peterson Health has established a COVID-19 hotline for non-medical questions and for answers to the most frequently asked questions. The number, (830)896-4200 is manned by a registered nurse and is open from 8am-5pm, Monday – Friday. Call the main hospital line at (830) 896-4200 and select Option 1.
In addition, Peterson Health continues to add current news updates, resources and community education to the website at www.petersonhealth.com, to include a daily updated one-minute medical message on the COVID-19.
Peterson Health continues to work daily with local first responders, specifically EMS, and stay in close communication with valued community partners to include the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, local law enforcement, and local school districts to share resources and keep the lines of communication open and consistent.
Pam Burton, Infection Prevention RN for Peterson Health reminds the public to take these simple steps to help prevent the spread of illness and potential for COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water
- are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are showing symptoms of illness.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Cover your cough or sneezes with a tissue or sneeze into your elbow. Throw the tissue in the garbage and make sure to clean your hands afterwards.
- Stay home when you are sick.
Peterson Health is fully functional and operational and continues to deliver quality healthcare as expected. However, we will also be flexible and fluid, as needed, and as the environment and situation dictates.
Peterson Health will continue to monitor and collect all resources from the American Hospital Association (AHA), The Center for Disease Control (CDC), The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), and other hospitals and health organizations, and work closely with Kerr area health partners to keep the public updated and informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.