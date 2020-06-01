Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 64,287 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. No one was hospitalized and 11 had recovered as of Sunday. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 20,192 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 231 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,672 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,073,491 had been tested. An estimated 42,423 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 444,758 people have recovered from the disease, 1,790,191 have been infected and 104,383 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 16,936,891 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 6,194,508 had been infected since the pandemic began, 372,501 had died, and 2,656,267 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
29
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
12
Medina
73
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
No consensus on whether El Paso is ready to reopen
Gov. Greg Abbott had given El Paso County and the Amarillo area — two of the state's biggest recent COVID-19 hot spots — a temporary reprieve from implementing Texas' next phase of reopening. That reprieve was set to last until last Friday, both areas were required to implement the newest phase of reopening that took effect in the rest of the state the previous week.
While Abbott said the Amarillo area had "turned a corner," the picture in the El Paso area wasn't as clear. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said officials have made good progress in increasing testing for the new coronavirus amid a surge in new cases this month. But he said he hadn’t seen enough improvement to be sure the county is ready for the expanded opening. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, on the other hand, said the situation in El Paso is more manageable now. A spokesman for Abbott echoed that optimism, citing a decline in the infection rate and stability with hospital capacity
Texas Democrats' convention begins online-only Monday, while state GOP officials stick to in-person plans in July
The Texas Democratic and Republican parties are planning very different conventions this summer as the coronavirus pandemic persists — and drawing a growing national spotlight along the way.
The state Democratic Party is holding an exclusively virtual convention that kicks off Monday, while the Texas GOP is pressing forward with an in-person convention in mid-July in Houston. Both events are serving as instructive precursors — if not templates — for the respective national parties, which are wrestling with how to safely hold their own conventions later this summer.
The Democratic National Committee has postponed its Milwaukee convention until mid-August, though it is making preparations to conduct at least some of the gathering virtually. The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, has said it is moving "full steam ahead" toward an in-person convention a week later in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Texas GOP in particular has reveled in its recent position, with Chairman James Dickey saying Thursday the party is "leading by example, showing how Texas can get back to business under the auspices of personal responsibility." The party has also lapped up additional national attention after Vice President Mike Pence suggested last week that the RNC could stage its convention in Texas if Charlotte does not work out.
"Listen, we believe it can be done," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a TV interview Thursday. "The Republican Party of Texas is planning on having our convention this summer in July and the Republican Party convention of Texas, numerically, is larger than the national convention, and so we will show that we would physically and logistically be able to host a convention like that in Texas. I know the president would love to continue to have that convention in North Carolina, but if North Carolina does not step up to the plate, Texas will be able to do so.”
For Texas Democrats, the dueling convention plans provide an obvious contrast. State party spokesman Abhi Rahman said Texas Republicans' plan for an in-person gathering is "another example of how they’ve downplayed and mismanaged this crisis from day one."
"They are willing to put everybody’s life at-risk in order to score political points with their base," Rahman said in a statement. "We wish they would follow the advice of healthcare experts and not put people at risk, especially the hospitality workers that will need to host them."
GOP voter registration group shutters amid coronavirus challenges
Engage Texas, the massive Republican super PAC focused on voter registration, is shutting down, citing challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The political action committe began last year with the support of some of the biggest Texas GOP donors and raised $12.7 million while building a staff in the hundreds. Yet the group says that the monthslong pandemic has made clear that "person-to-person contact voter registration is going to be challenging for an indeterminate amount of time."
"Leadership has determined that the highest and best use of supporter and donor energies at this point is to phase out person-to-person voter registration, close Engage Texas and encourage our supporters to engage with candidate and party activities ahead of the November election," Engage Texas said in a statement to The Texas Tribune on Friday. "Engage Texas is proud of our highly successful voter registration efforts and believes that conservative voter registration will successfully continue through the Republican Party of Texas Volunteer Engagement Project."
Engage Texas, which had $6 million cash on hand at the end of March, is in the process of redistributing its remaining funds to other GOP groups with similar goals. The reallocations are expected to be detailed on its next quarterly report to the Federal Election Commission, which is due July 15.
The shuttering of Engage Texas leaves the Texas GOP's Volunteer Engagement Project as Republicans' chief registration effort this election cycle at the state level. The project is aiming to register 100,000 likely Republicans by Oct. 5, the registration deadline for the November election. Party chairman James Dickey said Thursday that the project has surpassed 85,000 registrations.
"Republicans are finally paying major attention again to voter registration," Dickey said during a tele-town hall about the party's 2020 convention. "It's back in our DNA, and we are ceding no turf."
Still, the shutdown of Engage Texas is a major blow to one of the lessons that state Republicans took from their setbacks in the 2018 election — that they needed to grow their pool of voters and home in on registration after years of neglect.
Engage Texas launched in June 2019 with the goal of signing up hundreds of thousands of new voters, led by a former top staffer at the Republican National Committee, Chris Young. The group's board included several GOP bigwigs, like Houston businessman and tort reform advocate Richard Weekley, while the organization collected six- and seven-figure checks from some of the state's leading Republican donors.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
