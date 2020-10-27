Roman Garcia sat in the back of a pickup truck, wearing a heavy jacket and clutching a sign for his Kerrville City Council campaign. He was cold on Monday, but he was determined.
He wasn’t alone out at the Hill Country Youth Event Center — one of two locations that play host to early voting in Kerr County — and like his fellow candidates, he was gearing up for the final days of the 2020 election season.
“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and talk to me,” Garcia said on Monday afternoon.
He’s the first to admit that not everyone has said they will vote for him, but he’s been encouraged by people thanking him for running for Place 3 on the Kerrville City Council.
Standing next to him was Brenda Hughes, who was really bundled up, as the frigid air set in on the Hill Country on Monday afternoon, and she’s been amazed by the turnout.
“The weather day has been miserable, and it’s not stopping the voters,” said Hughes, who is challenging for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. “It has been busy today.”
So begins the final push toward the Nov. 3 election finish line for local, state and national races. The underlying story of the election has been the coronavirus pandemic, which forced moving the city elections to coincide with the general election. In turn, the election turnout has been very strong.
As of Saturday, Kerr County had 50% of its registered voters cast ballots in the first 11 days. The trend could be nearly 70% turnout before the polls open on Nov. 3, where turnout is also expected to be heavy.
The turnout numbers should lead to a record number of votes in a city election — for Kerrville and Ingram.
“I think that 10,000-12,000 people would be a record turnout,” said Place 4 City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman of the possible turnout in the city election, where there are more than 16,000 registered voters. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”
Like her opponent Hughes, Sigerman said she marveled at the perseverance of the voters as they went in to cast their ballots.
“They’re coming out in this bad weather,” Sigerman said. “It will be even colder and rainy on Tuesday.”
With 100 feet separating them from the voters, there’s not a lot of campaigning going on, but there’s lots of hand waving, and sometimes people ask questions.
One candidate who is asked a lot of questions is Larry Leitha, the Republican candidate for Kerr County Sheriff.
Leitha will face Libertarian candidate Warren Funk in the final vote for sheriff, but Leitha isn’t taking anything for granted in the race.
“This has been the most relaxing of the three elections,” said Leitha, who had a tough primary fight against four other Republicans and then a runoff election against Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eli Garcia.
Kerr County voters have been asked to decide a wide range of issues when it comes to the future, including a ballot measure to end a decades-old prohibition on certain alcohol sales in Precinct 2 of the county.
Another battle is for the Kerr County Commissioners Court, where Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley David Belew is facing a write-in challenge from school teacher and musician Konrad Wert.
Belew has launched one of the most negative campaigns by repeatedly attacking Wert on his morning radio show. Belew has falsely accused Wert of moving into the precinct to run against him, having an illegal number of homestead exemptions and questioning his values.
Wert, who teaches special education at Tivy High School, has used Belew’s own radio show to promote his election through a compromise between the Ranch Radio Group, which owns the station, and the Federal Communications Commission.
Leitha, for his part, has said things have been a “little interesting” at times between the respective camps for City Council and others, but that he’s looking forward to the end of the election, winning the race and becoming the county’s next sheriff.
In Kerr County, 15,852 people have already voted in person, while another 3,125 have cast their ballots via the mail. Kerr County remains one of the most enthusiastic areas for early voting in the state, and Texas leads the way when it comes to early voting.
Ten days before Election Day, Texans have already cast as many early votes as they did in 2016 and are nearly 80% of the way toward hitting the total — both early and on Election Day — counted four years ago.
But what that all means for Texas is far from clear. Voters don’t register by party in the state, making it difficult to know which party or presidential candidate has an edge.
Polls are unusually close in Texas, but neither President Donald Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden has swung through Texas, instead focusing on clear battleground states, such as Arizona and Florida.
The striking numbers are across the board — in big cities that are solidly Democrat, in tipping-point suburbs where Republicans are losing ground and, to a lesser extent, in heavily Latino counties along the border. In Harris County, home to Houston, more than 1 million votes have already been cast.
Early voting in Kerr County continues through Friday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Ingram Independent School District. This week, voting starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
