Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the day Wednesday.
Temperatures slowly warmed out of the 50's and we can expect high temperatures to remain in the middle 60's unless we see more sunshine.
Northeast winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Light showers are possible, but rain chances have diminished until the weekend.
Cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 50's. Areas of fog and drizzle may develop overnight.
Highs warm into the lower 70's Thursday with a little sunshine possible during the afternoon hours.
