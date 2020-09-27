Low clouds give way to mostly sunny skies Sunday.
Highs warm into the upper 80's and lower 90's this afternoon.
South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
A strong cold front invades the area overnight tonight.
This will switch winds to the north and bring the risk for a few thunderstorms along the immediate boundary.
Lows drop into the 50's and 60's behind the front with gusty north winds in it's wake.
Monday will be partly cloudy, windy and much cooler with highs in the 70's.
North winds could gust up to 30 to 35 mph Monday.
