Nine Kerr County residents are among at least 41,048 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Four of the nine were still recovering, according to a May 12 audio update from Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 17,241 statewide, according to the state health department.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 220 had reported coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, according to information from the state health department. At least 1,133 people had died from the disease in Texas and 538,172 had been tested. An estimated 22,674 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,725.
Nationwide, 230,287 people have recovered from the disease, 1,370,016 have been infected and 82,389 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 9,637,930 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 4,283,885 had been infected since the pandemic began, 292,619 had died, and 1,504,429 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County
8,176
Dallas County
6,123
Tarrant County
3,745
Travis County
2,171
Bexar County
1,920
Fort Bend County
1,404
El Paso County
1,348
Potter County
1,179
Denton County
946
939
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 20
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Kimble - 1
Medina County - 38
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 28
Hays County - 203
Comal County - 65
Frio County - 34
Zavala - 7
SNAP benefits now available for families whose children qualify for free and reduced-cost school meals
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave Texas the go-ahead Monday to distribute emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to families with children eligible for free and reduced-cost school meals, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced in a statement.
The program — known as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer — is meant to replace the meals children would normally get at school. About two-thirds of Texas schoolchildren are eligible for free and reduced-cost meals at school, Cornyn said.
Each child should be eligible to get about $285 in benefits, said Rachel Cooper, a senior policy analyst with the Austin-based Center for Public Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank.
Families who already receive SNAP should see that amount show up on their account automatically. Those who don’t have SNAP benefits should get a Pandemic-EBT card, which works like a debit card, in the mail after submitting their application, Cooper said.
Only school-age children are eligible for the benefits — not infants and toddlers, Cooper said.
“During an already stressful time, many families find themselves without school meal benefits meant to provide nutrition and financial relief,” Cornyn said in a statement.
Houston mayor proposes furloughing about 3,000 workers, exhausting reserve fund
[3:46 p.m.] Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proposed Tuesday that the city furlough about 3,000 of its workers and use up its entire $20 million rainy day fund to close its budget gap, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Texas’ most populous city has lost $169 million in revenue this fiscal year. Depleting the rainy day fund — meant to stabilize the city budget in the event of a major disaster or a temporary revenue shortage — would leave the city in a “precarious state for the upcoming hurricane season,” the Chronicle reported.
The announcement comes days after Dallas furloughed almost 500 employees across 10 departments through at least July 31. San Antonio has furloughed 270 employees, and Fort Worth has furloughed at least 79 employees.
Optional tests to help assess what public school students learned remotely
[3:27 p.m.] Texas public school students are not taking the controversial state standardized tests this year because they were canceled as COVID-19 spread across the state. Instead, parents and educators can choose to administer optional tests, just launched by the state, that cover the same subjects and grade levels. State education officials say the tests will allow parents and educators to see what students have learned remotely, with school buildings closed since March.
The state will not use the test scores to rate schools or districts this year.
Parents can register their children for the exams starting May 12 through June 5 and can administer them at home through June 12, either online or in printed form.
Texas prisons to begin widespread coronavirus testing for inmates with self-administered tests
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday it will begin widespread testing of state prisoners for the new coronavirus.
In a statement, the agency said it is receiving tens of thousands of new tests that inmates will administer themselves, crediting Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The new testing is already underway; more than 1,500 inmates and employees had been tested by Tuesday morning, prison spokesperson Jeremy Desel said. Inmates at all 104 prison units are being shown an agency video on how to administer the tests, he said.
The announcement came one day after the governor directed mass testing of all residents and staff at Texas nursing homes. Abbott said in a tweet Monday that the state was "working to rapidly expand our testing capacity — especially among vulnerable populations."
“Increasing the information available to our medical professionals will help us to further enhance the agency’s ability of stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bryan Collier, TDCJ's executive director, in the statement.
The coronavirus is fully entrenched in the Texas prison system, with more than 2,300 inmates and employees confirmed to be infected at dozens of units as of Monday, according to TDCJ data. At least 30 prisoners and seven TDCJ employees have presumably died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
SNAP recipients can soon order groceries online
Starting Wednesday, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients can buy groceries online for curbside pickup or delivery, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Tuesday.
Currently, Walmart and Amazon are the only participants in the online pilot program. Families can only use their SNAP funds for groceries. Delivery and convenience fees charged by the companies have to come out of their own pockets, according to a Texas Health and Human Services Commission statement. “As we respond to this pandemic, the state of Texas is committed to helping SNAP recipients throughout the state access nutritious food for their families,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a prepared statement.
El Paso-area leaders ask Abbott to let them chart their own course
As the El Paso area continues to see an increase in cases of the new coronavirus, the El Paso County judge and several local lawmakers have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to let the area chart its own course while the rest of the state moves to reopen businesses.
As of Monday evening, there were about 1,350 cases in the city and county, including more than 600 recoveries. But the area’s demographics and designation as a medically underserved area put El Paso at a greater risk than other places, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego wrote to Abbott.
“According to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], factors such as living conditions, work conditions, underlying health conditions and access to care are suspected as causing this disproportionate impact on minority populations contracting COVID-19. 2 El Paso fits squarely into these risk factors,” Samaniego wrote.
Some businesses, including restaurants, stores and beauty salons began reopening this month, and more restrictions are expected to be lifted May 18.
But El Paso’s legislative delegation and several nearby mayors joined the county judge in asking Abbott to issue a proclamation “determining that El Paso County merits special consideration and restrictions” as the area deals with the pandemic.
“El Paso has not reached its peak. El Paso County has been under a Stay at Home, Work Safe Order since March 24, 2020,” the lawmakers wrote. The letter said restrictions in place “have contributed to minimizing the spread of the virus but unfortunately, additional time is needed for El Paso to reach its peak while minimizing the number of deaths in our community.”
Texas to test all residents, staff at nursing homes, where 47 percent of state COVID-19 deaths occurred
The largest numbers of COVID-19-related deaths are occurring in nursing homes and assisted living facilities nationwide, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control.
In Texas, as of May 10, 514 out of 1,094 deaths occurred in nursing homes or assisted living facilities where residents ages 65 years and older live, or 47 percent of the state's total deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Not all states report residential information when reporting death totals, the report notes, but Texas does.
Vice President Mike Pence directed states to devise plans to increase safety measures for seniors in their states.
In response, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed three state agencies to test all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes for COVID-19.
Trump, Congress split on next stimulus package
President Donald Trump and Congress are split on what should be in the federal government's next coronavirus stimulus package, USA Today reports.
Talks over the potential package come as the country's unemployment rate skyrockets, highlighting the blow to the economy in Texas and the country as a whole.
The paper reported that Democrats want another installment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided direct payments to Americans and loans for small businesses. Republicans, meanwhile, are pushing to give businesses liability protections and a potential pause on legislation, USA Today reports.
And while Democrats have also suggested providing more money for state, local and tribal governments, the president has said he doesn't want to bail out states he believes are poorly managed, according to the newspaper.
State pinpoints virus hot spots
Around 30% of COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County are linked to long-term care facilities and health care workers, while another 15% are linked to meat processing plants, according to data released Tuesday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“DSHS recognizes these communities as official hot spots and is actively working with each location to educate staff and take further precautions to minimize spread,” Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office officials said in a statement.
Long-term care patients accounted for 17% of cases, while 15% were health care workers.
The state reported that 31% of cases in Nacogdoches are linked to community spread, County Judge Greg Sowell said.
“That includes persons who are in the same household with each other,” Sowell said.
Because of the high amount of community spread, emergency officials are urging the public to remain diligent in social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.
About 14% of cases are listed as pending or unknown origin. Those cases include people who declined to provide information to the state.
Paul Quinn College helps to organize HBCU virtual graduation
A national commencement celebration for historically black colleges and universities will be livestreamed this weekend and will include speakers such as former President Barack Obama, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and Paul Quinn College President Michael Sorrell, who helped organize the event, according to media reports.
The musical guests and speakers also include Kevin Hart and Wyclef Jean. Chase will stream the two-hour virtual event, which lists Paul Quinn College and Howard University among the members of its steering committee, on Twitter and YouTube at 1 p.m. Central time Saturday.
Sorrell promoted the event Tuesday evening on Twitter, saying it — and a virtual Sunday cookout organized by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Paul Quinn College and the United Negro College Fund — would be “fire.”
The virtual commencement comes as university budgets have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with some experts forecasting historically black colleges and universities could be particularly impacted. Across the country, students have returned home, and most in-person graduation ceremonies have been canceled or postponed.
In a March commentary for The Dallas Morning News, Sorrell said that he understood why Paul Quinn students were devastated by the loss of an in-person graduation, saying, “I get why they are struggling. … It all comes back to the trauma that’s permeated many of their lives for so many years.”
An attorney and education scholar, Sorrell started at Paul Quinn in 2007. He has tried to make the school an urban work college, where students have jobs and their professional performance is incorporated into their academic studies.
Texas' age limit for mail-in ballots discriminates against Latinos, LULAC argues in new lawsuit
A prominent Latino civil rights group is jumping into the fight to expand Texas’ voting-by-mail eligibility, alleging the restriction that limits age eligibility for voting by mail to those 65 and older disproportionately harms Texas Latinos because they tend to be younger in age.
The League of United Latin American Citizens' national and Texas arms signed on Tuesday to the Texas Democratic Party’s federal lawsuit against the state raising claims that the state’s absentee voting restriction is unconstitutional and violates the federal Voting Rights Act’s prohibition on discrimination against voters based on race.
“All voters will face substantial health risks by voting in person. But the consequences of voting in person will not be equally shared among Texas' demographic populations,” reads LULAC’s complaint, which was filed in federal court in San Antonio.
LULAC cited census estimates that show nearly two out of every three adults older than 65 in Texas are white, indicating that the pool of voters eligible to request a ballot they can fill out at home and mail in is predominantly white.
“This means that the younger and minority voters, including many of LULAC Plaintiffs' members, are disproportionately harmed by Defendants' enforcement of the Eligibility Criteria,” the organization argued. “Nearly a third of Texas's Latino voters are between the ages of 18-29.”
Local briefs: Army Corps plans ‘phased openings’
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District on May 20 will begin a phased re-opening of its campgrounds closed due to COVID-19.
Online reservations can now be made for May 20 and beyond, the Army Corps of Engineers announced in a statement. Campground reservations and payments must be made in advance at http://www.recreation.gov. To protect staff and visitors, all transactions must be made online.
Facilities, many of which are now closed or partially closed, include those at Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Somerville Lake and Lake O’ the Pines.
Visitor centers and lake offices remain closed to the public until further notice. Group shelters, group camping areas, pavilions, sports courts, and playgrounds are not available and restroom facilities are cleaned on a schedule but cannot be considered as sanitized with respect to COVID-19, officials stated.
A complete list of USACE recreation areas with contact information is available at www.CorpsLakes.us.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warns Austin, San Antonio, Dallas to loosen coronavirus restrictions
Escalating tensions between Texas state officials and the leaders of some of the state’s biggest cities, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office warned officials in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio on Tuesday to roll back “unlawful” local emergency orders that impose stricter coronavirus restrictions than the state has issued — and hinted that there will be lawsuits if they do not.
As he begins to reopen the Texas economy in phases, Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed a statewide stay-at-home order to lapse and certain businesses to reopen at limited capacity — 25% in the state’s urban areas. While businesses have the choice of whether to reopen, Abbott has said cities and municipalities do not: His order supersedes any from local officials who wish to extend strict social distancing protocols and keep their local industries shuttered longer.
But some local officials, whose disagreements with Abbott have hardly disappeared as the state contends with the coronavirus pandemic, have put out orders that are stricter than the state’s, directing individuals to wear masks in public and instructing them to shelter in place.
Those directives are unlawful and can’t stand, the attorney general’s office wrote in letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
“We trust you will act quickly to correct these mistakes to avoid further confusion and litigation challenging these unconstitutional and unlawful restrictions,” wrote Ryan Vassar, an attorney for the state, in three similar letters to city and county leaders.
