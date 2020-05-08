Last week, Little League International canceled the 2020 World Series and region tournaments. Kerrville Little League, however, is still hoping to have some type of season.
The league’s board emailed a survey to all its families to gauge interest on the possibility of beginning the season on June 1. If a majority of coaches and players are willing to play that late into the summer, and if Governor Greg Abbott approves outdoor youth activities, Kerrville Little League intends to have an abbreviated season this June.
“I want to be optimistic,” said Bobby Cummings, the president of Kerrville Little League. “Right now, it’s 50-50 we have a season. It’s going to depend on players and coaches’ availability and the governor allowing us to play. The league is committed to starting on June 1 if that’s what the majority of coaches and players want to do.”
Many coaches and players may not even be available to play in June. Kerrville LIttle League’s season typically ends in the beginning of June, which means several league families might have already scheduled June plans before the coronavirus pandemic.
“There were a couple of us (on the board) who wanted to wait until May 18 to play,” Cummings said. “If the governor came out in his May 18 briefing and said, ‘Hey, we are good to go. Let’s start opening more stuff up,’ then we were going to be wanting to roll out playing on May 18 and go into the middle of June.
“But there were people who strongly did not want to play until June because school was supposed to run until May 29. If kids can’t go to school, they shouldn’t be able to play baseball. If high school kids can’t play baseball, why do the Little League kids get to play baseball? That’s why they were adamant about not playing until June 1.”
