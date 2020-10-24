ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and Houston beat Navy 37-21 on Saturday.
Dalen Morris completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Mitchell to give Navy a 13-9 lead with 4:02 left before halftime. It was all Houston (2-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) from there as it went on to score four touchdowns in its next six possessions with the final drive used to kill the clock.
Tune responded with a 51-yard scoring pass to Marquez Stevenson with 1:53 left before halftime as part of a 3-play, 79-yard drive.
About midway through the third quarter, Kyle Porter scored from a yard out for a 23-13 Houston lead. The Cougars held Navy (3-3, 3-1) to 11 yards in six plays on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. Houston then used a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tune to Porter for a 17-point advantage. Tune wrapped it up with 24-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson with 5:24 left to play.
Morris threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Navy.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.