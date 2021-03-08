Firefighters quenched a brush fire that broke out March 5, at 305 Wilson Ranch Road just past Mo Ranch in west Kerr County.
“Thanks to Divide (Volunteer Fire Department) for assisting Hunt with a brush fire that could have gone sideways,” states Hunt VFD’s Facebook page in a recent post. “Fire embers escaped a brush pile when winds picked up in the afternoon and lit trees on fire from the inside. Using Class A foam, hand tools and chainsaws, both departments were able to secure the scene and keep it from spreading any further into the tree line.”
