They help me exercise three times a week here. I ride an exercise bike 20 minutes a day, and I walk a mile three times a week. My appetite and digestion have improved due to the working out.
This June, I have been saying goodbye to a yearly $1,000 output of cigarettes and vapes. I use the patch. No more addictions. I have blessed to be cancer free since 2002 from cancer in my left lung.
I stay hydrated with a morning pot of coffee, mixture of sweet tea and Fusion water during the day.
Thank you mom for your diligent care. Mom, you’re my longest friend. I no longer want to be in quarantine. I want to be out in the public for shopping and eating.
