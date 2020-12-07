The “Storms to Remember” article could save lives. Thank you for publishing such a well-researched article. I have personally witnessed these weather events since 1932. My children grew up hearing the stories and learning to respect floods. The personal accounts included in the article really brought back memories.
Development along the waterways has changed flood patterns. When my husband, George Holekamp, farmed the field along the river he would plow up gravel washes that were evidence of past floods.
My life experience and studies of the Guadalupe River and the streams of Kerr County confirms, “One thing is certain: The river will flood again, and it should always be respected when it does.”.
Mary Virginia Holekamp, Kerrville
