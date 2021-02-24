The Harper Ladyhorns magical basketball season came to an end Wednesday night.
San Saba proved to be too much in the end coming away with a 49-18 victory over the Ladyhorns Wednesday night in Liberty Hill.
It was the Ladyhorns third loss to San Saba this season with both teams coming out of the same district.
While the loss will likely sting for awhile, the Ladyhorns should be proud of the accomplishments they achieved this season.
Harper finished the season with a 20-6 record overall and will look to the future in Fall 2021 when basketball season resumes.
