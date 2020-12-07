Unbeaten teams top final Texas 6A, 5A prep football rankings

By The Associated Press

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's final high school rankings, distributed by The Associated Press.

FINAL CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) Idle 1

2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3

4 Allen (8-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-35 4

5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5

6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) Idle 6

7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) Idle 7

8 Cedar Hill (7-1) W: Waco Midway, 58-7 8

9 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 48-12 9

10 Cy-Fair (9-1) Idle 10

11 DeSoto (7-1) W: Waco, 62-6 11

12 Lewisville Marcus (9-0) W: Plano East, 66-21 12

13 Denton Guyer (7-2) Idle 13

14 Arlington Martin (8-1) Idle 14

15 Spring (7-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 38-7 15

16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 16

17 Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine, 54-0 17

18 Rockwall (9-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-14 18

19 Southlake Carroll (7-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-21 19

20 Humble Atascocita (5-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 47-46 (OT) 20

21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21

22 Tomball Memorial (9-0) Idle 23

23 Euless Trinity (7-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-7 24

24 Round Rock (7-2) W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-41 25

25 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) Idle NR

___

FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (9-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 35-21 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Wylie East, 51-0 2

3 Lancaster (9-0) W: Dallas White, 55-3 3

4 Cedar Park (8-0) W: Manor, 59-18 4

5 Manvel (6-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 38-20 5

6 Lubbock Coronado (10-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 35-33 6

7 CC Veterans Memorial (9-0) W: CC Ray, 62-0 7

8 Longview (7-2) W: Tyler, 58-14 8

9 Magnolia (9-1) W: New Caney, 35-14 NR

10 Colleyville Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 31-2 10

___

FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Ennis (8-0) W: Greenville, 56-3 1

2 Aledo (7-1) W: Burleson, 56-24 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 61-0 3

4 Huntsville (9-0) W: Fulshear, 42-6 4

5 Texarkana Texas (10-0) W: Whitehouse, 51-21 5

6 Lubbock Cooper (8-1) W: Wichita Falls, 35-0 6

7 Liberty Hill (8-0) Idle 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 31-17 8

9 WF Rider (7-2) Idle 9

10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10

