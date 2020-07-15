A Fredericksburg woman received probation after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine on two occasions.
Laurie Ann Lynn, represented by attorney Cole Nettles, entered her guilty plea on July 10 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson. Emerson allowed Lynn the chance to avoid a felony conviction; she must complete seven years of probation, pay a $2,500 fine and $750 in court costs.
Nettles, who was retained, not court-appointed, negotiated the plea agreement with the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe.
Lynn, born in 1971, pleaded guilty to dealing 1-4 grams of meth on June 5, 2019, and 4-200 grams of the drug on June 7, 2019, according to Emerson’s two orders of deferred adjudication — one for each charge — signed July 10.
Emerson also ordered Lynn to complete a drug/alcohol treatment program and a life training institute program.
Lynn has no prior felony convictions in Kerr County.
Lynn was arrested June 7, 2019, following a sting operation organized by the Kerrville Police Department, according to jail and court records.
