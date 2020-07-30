Comfort’s sports information director George Edwards admitted that, just like everything else during the coronavirus pandemic, the Bobcats’ upcoming football schedule is “subject to change.”
But at the moment, the Bobcats have 10 games scheduled for the 2020 season. They will play their season opener at Bracketville on Aug. 28, and they will visit Llano for their District 13-3A Div. I opener on Oct. 9.
The Bobcats are hoping to build on the success of last season, when they won 10 games for the first time since 2006. That might explain why they have scheduled a grueling non-district slate of games during the first half of the season.
Comfort hosts perennial title-contender Mason for its home opener on Sept. 4. The Bobcats will also play three Class 4A schools: visiting Uvalde on Sept. 18, hosting Bandera on Sept. 25 and traveling to Hondo on Oct. 2.
Dave Campbell Magazine predicts the Bobcats to finish third in district play behind Lago Vista and Llano.
