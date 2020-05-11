When Kerrville photographer Leah Thomason snapped a photo of model Danille Rodriguez at the Cibolo Nature Center in Boerne, she knew she had gotten “the shot.”
Turns out others thought so as well.
The photo, which features Rodriguez lying in the grass in a flower-embellished dress, is featured on Vogue Italia’s PhotoVogue webpage.
The webpage features submitted photos selected by the photo editors of Vogue Italia, which is the Italian edition of the Vogue fashion magazine.
“Having your work out there is just a really fun part of being creative and being a photographer ,and having it appreciated on a grander level is really fun,” said Thomason, 35.
Though photography has been a part of Thomason’s life since she was a child, she only took it on as a full-time profession in 2018.
Mostly a wedding and portrait photographer, Thomason was pleasantly surprised when Rodriguez reached out to her on Facebook.
Having seen Thomason’s work online, Rodriguez loved the natural style of her photos and asked her to do an editorial shoot. The two communicated back and forth and shared images with each other for inspiration.
When they met up at the nature center in February, Thomason spent a little over an hour on the shoot, and Dani used three outfits for it.
The photo that made it onto the Vogue Italia website was one of the early shots. Thomason stood on a step-stool ladder to get it shortly before the sun set. She knew the image Rodriguez wanted and got it.
“It was just an image that I thought, this looks very ... artsy, but fashion-y and edgy,” Rodriguez said.
Though Thomason is ecstatic to have her photo featured on the fashion website, she said portraits and weddings will always be her mainstay.
Still, she is enjoying the exposure.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my work published and out there for the world to see,” she said.
