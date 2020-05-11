Screen Shot 2020-05-11 at 9.47.13 PM.png

When Kerrville photographer Leah Thomason snapped a photo of model Danille Rodriguez at the Cibolo Nature Center in Boerne, she knew she had gotten “the shot.” 

Turns out others thought so as well. 

The photo, which features Rodriguez lying in the grass in a flower-embellished dress, is featured on Vogue Italia’s PhotoVogue webpage

The webpage features submitted photos selected by the photo editors of Vogue Italia, which is the Italian edition of the Vogue fashion magazine. 

“Having your work out there is just a really fun part of being creative and being a photographer ,and having it appreciated on a grander level is really fun,” said Thomason, 35. 

Though photography has been a part of Thomason’s life since she was a child, she only took it on as a full-time profession in 2018. 

Mostly a wedding and portrait photographer, Thomason was pleasantly surprised when Rodriguez reached out to her on Facebook. 

Having seen Thomason’s work online, Rodriguez loved the natural style of her photos and asked her to do an editorial shoot. The two communicated back and forth and shared images with each other for inspiration. 

When they met up at the nature center in February, Thomason spent a little over an hour on the shoot, and Dani used three outfits for it.

The photo that made it onto the Vogue Italia website was one of the early shots. Thomason stood on a step-stool ladder to get it shortly before the sun set. She knew the image Rodriguez wanted and got it. 

“It was just an image that I thought, this looks very ... artsy, but fashion-y and edgy,” Rodriguez said. 

Though Thomason is ecstatic to have her photo featured on the fashion website, she said portraits and weddings will always be her mainstay. 

Still, she is enjoying the exposure.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have my work published and out there for the world to see,” she said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

Thank you everyone for the love and support with the big news of having one of my photos featured on @vogueitalia as one of their photos of the day!⠀ ⠀ I love photographing all my families, seniors, couples, and weddings. My clients are all my favorites! It's always been a dream of mine to have my more editorial work out there published either in magazines or on the web. I REALLY love being able to do editorial projects through out the year to keep my own spark for photography alive and creative! ⠀ ⠀ So cheers to having a dream come true yesterday!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ #leahthomasonphotography #kerrvillephotographer #sanantonio #sanantoniophotographer #boernephotographer #txwandertogs #portraitphotography #portraits #portraitphotographer #shutterqueensoftexas #sanantonioportraitphotographer #texasphotographer #hillcountryphotographer

A post shared by Kerrville Texas Photographer (@leahthomasonphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

HI! *insert enthusiastic wave here* It's been a hot minute since I've posted my face.⠀ ⠀ Today I miss people (tap the heart if you agree). I'm usually a home body unless I'm shooting but I didn't realize just how many people I do see on a regular basis until I couldn't any more.⠀ ⠀ Things I've become thankful for during quarantine:⠀ ⠀ 1. Zoom chats! I now zoom with my brother once a week and we work on our businesses together.⠀ ⠀ 2. Time. As a photographer it's easy to get caught up in the shoot/edit/deliver cycle and it has been SOOO NICE to have copious amounts of time to work on my business and client experience. ⠀ ⠀ 3. Gaming with my husband. We were already big into board games with friends but now we've found some awesome games to play together which has helped us BOTH de-stress at the end of the day.⠀ ⠀ 4. Creativity. I've had to get creative with just about everything... from grocery shopping to shooting. I can't shoot with my clients in person right now but I've been having a BLAST with #facetimephotosessions.⠀ ⠀ #magiconthemoon⠀@malloryonthemoon ⠀ #leahthomasonphotography #kerrvillephotographer #sanantonio #sanantoniophotographer #boernephotographer #txwandertogs #portraitphotography #portraits #portraitphotographer #shutterqueensoftexas #sanantonioportraitphotographer #texasphotographer #hillcountryphotographer

A post shared by Kerrville Texas Photographer (@leahthomasonphotography) on

