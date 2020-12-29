A double dose of upper level storm systems will track across Texas and the Hill Country through Thursday.
Make sure to check out the graphics listed in the picture box for more.
TUESDAY
Clouds and gusty winds are in the forecast with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Highs remain in the upper 60's to lower 70's, but will feel cooler than that due to high moisture levels, clouds and showers.
Nothing too heavy is expected Tuesday although roads become wet in spotty situations.
Rumbles of thunder are also possible today and tonight.
Winds remain gusty out of the south-southeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph expected.
TUESDAY NIGHT CLOUDS, INCREASING SHOWERS LATE
As the first significant disturbance approaches from the west tonight and Wednesday, rain chances increase in the form of light to moderate showers.
Claps of thunder may also occur overnight.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 50's.
South-southeast winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible overnight.
WIDESPREAD RAIN AND STORMS WEDNESDAY
Widespread rain is in the forecast and a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
There is a risk for heavy rainfall, isolated severe storms capable of hail and strong wind gusts and occasional lightning strikes.
Highs hold in the 60's most areas falling into the 40's by sunset Wednesday.
THE BIG STORM SYSTEM
Late Wednesday night into Thursday, the second colder storm system arrives.
It will bring the risk for snowfall, sleet, ice, freezing rain and rumbles of thunder Thursday.
Snow around here is never a guarantee, but it is certainly possible with accumulations of a trace to one inch possible with higher totals towards Junction, Mason and San Angelo region.
