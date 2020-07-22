Kerrville Funeral Home owner Gene Allen will be the first to admit that he was somewhat skeptical about the coronavirus pandemic, and he often questioned some of the recommendations and mandates that came with the response to managing the virus.
As a funeral director, Allen knew there could be deaths associated with any virus but he’s also the first to admit that nothing prepared him for what he’s seeing in South Texas, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, where coronavirus has exacted a heavy toll on communities there.
Speaking on KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times weekday webcast, Allen described the situation in the Valley as one that demonstrates the virus is “real.”
Allen is there assisting the Texas Funeral Home Directors Association efforts to supply refrigerated trailers, body bags and other essential tools to help with the influx of deaths in the Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen and Edinburg region, which is arguably one of the hottest spots in the country for COVID-19.
Allen is the president of the state association and has been in the region for more than a week working with other funeral directors to support local public health agencies and mortuaries.
“As an example of what’s happening there, there were 130 deaths in one day,” said Allen gleaning local data that is not being shared at the state in real-time. “At this point, as of yesterday morning, the local chief health official’s report to us was there had been a little over 250 deaths, and he had identified through his visits to the hospitals and nursing homes, that he goes to everyday, that there are probably 400-500 more that will not make it in the next week to 10 days.”
Working with local officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas Funeral Directors Association has set up a temporary morgue at the Weslaco airport. The association has also worked to provide refrigerated trucks to San Antonio and Laredo.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 54% of those hospitalized in that region, which includes Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, were suffering from COVID-19. With 1,529 cases, the region is second only to the Houston area as far as total number of cases.
On Tuesday, Peterson Health acknowledged that it had taken first COVID-19 patient from the McAllen area, because the hospitals are so overwhelmed there.
Hidalgo County’s official death toll, as recognized by the state, is 318. However, the state’s website has often lagged behind local numbers by days and weeks. In fact, the state has yet to recognize Kerr County’s second COVID-19 death.
The state has directed U.S. Navy medical teams to the region and local officials have urged people to stay home. Hidalgo County, which has had more than 12,000 cases, has issued a curfew, while urging nonessential businesses to close.
Allen’s role as the president of the association is to ensure the region has everything it needs to handle the influx, but it has also been an overwhelming job.
“You know after coming to the Valley, I can sum it up in one word — real,” Allen said. “Real is all I can say. To be honest with you, prior to deploying to the Valley and coming down and checking on things, I was a little skeptical. Was I compliant with the facemask? Yeah. Was I compliant with the 6-foot distancing? Certainly. But I still sat back and half-heartedly joked if masks worked why do we need 6-foot distancing?
“But I will tell you after being on the ground, and seeing what’s going on here it’s very sobering.”
While there are many who doubt the death toll, Allen said what he’s seen would be overwhelming to manage in Kerr County if something similar happened.
“As a funeral director, embalmer, you see different scenarios like car wrecks with multiple fatalities, like the situation we had this weekend with three fatalities due to one accident, and probably the most I’ve seen in my career was seven out of one accident,” Allen said. “That’s a little overwhelming for a small town funeral director. When you start looking at the numbers in the Valley, and the potential of what they’re telling you what’s coming … yeah, it gets a little overwhelming real quick.”
