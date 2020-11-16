Wilson “Bill” Ferrell Collie III
Bill Collie of Comfort passed away on Tuesday October 27th at the age of 71 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday November 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Comfort Baptist Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson & Frances (Collar) Collie, and parents-in-law, John & Doris (McCreless) Sweeney.
He is survived by his wife Ellen, son Aaron (Beverly) Collie, and daughters Paige (Russell) Moore, & Summer (Chad) Cassady; his nine grandchildren, Matthew (Celise) & Mason Collie of Houston, Briley & Jackson Moore of Boerne, Wade, Hank, & Harlon Cassady of Lander, WY, and Caleb & Hope Van Geffen of Comfort; and his sisters & brother, Lynda Wynn & Camille Collie of San Antonio, and David (Christine) Collie of Mesa AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to one of the below organizations, or a worthy cause of your choosing:
•Wounded Warrior Project
•Disabled American Veterans
•Hill Country Memorial Hospital, Fredericksburg, Texas
