Retired Department of Public Safety investigator Larry Leitha holds a slim margin in the race for Kerr County Sheriff.
Leitha, who grew up in Center Point, had 28.2% of the vote and an 88 vote lead over Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eli Garcia, who held an even narrower margin over Sheriff's Capt. Carol Twiss.
Candidate
Votes
Pct
Larry Leitha
1737
28.12
Eli Garcia
1649
26.70
Carol Twiss
1612
26.10
Mitch Lambdin
960
15.54
Tommy Eddie Hill
204
3.55
It is more than likely the race for the Republican nomination for Sheriff will head to a runoff on May 26.
In the race for the county tax assessor-collector, incumbent Bob Reeves had 78% of the vote against former Tax Assessor-Collector Lonnell Hanks.
