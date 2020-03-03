2-19-20 Sheriffs Debate 174846.jpg

Larry Leitha

Retired Department of Public Safety investigator Larry Leitha holds a slim margin in the race for Kerr County Sheriff. 

Leitha, who grew up in Center Point, had 28.2% of the vote and an 88 vote lead over Kerr County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Eli Garcia, who held an even narrower margin over Sheriff's Capt. Carol Twiss. 

Candidate 

Votes 

Pct 

 Larry Leitha

 1737

 28.12

 Eli Garcia

 1649

 26.70

 Carol Twiss

 1612

 26.10

 Mitch Lambdin

 960 

 15.54

 Tommy Eddie Hill

  204

 3.55

It is more than likely the race for the Republican nomination for Sheriff will head to a runoff on May 26. 

In the race for the county tax assessor-collector, incumbent Bob Reeves had 78% of the vote against former Tax Assessor-Collector Lonnell Hanks. 

