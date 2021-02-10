Jack Patterson will remember his senior football season forever, especially after he chalked up another honor this week.
Patterson was named to the Class 5A D-II All State Team in the Padilla Polls, Tivy Head Football Coach David Jones announced.
The Padilla Poll is online and based in San Antonio. It’s very popular on Twitter @PadillaPoll.
Patterson was the only local athlete to be named in the poll this year. He was selected as a 2nd Team Defensive Back for the 2020 football season.
“It’s an honor to be recognized on any state poll,” Tivy Coach and Athletic Director David Jones said. “It’s a large poll that coaches all participate in.”
Jones had nothing but praise for his starting defensive back last season.
“He’s had a great year, and he’s a great player,” Jones concluded. “It’s great to see him getting recognition like this.”
(0) comments
