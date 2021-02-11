Precipitation will taper off and become much lighter overnight, but the damage is done.
Trees will remain covered in ice and power outages remain possible.
Temperatures will drop into the 20's and this will create very slippery and hazardous road conditions Thursday evening through Friday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning continues through Midnight despite a precipitation lull.
From the NWS:
...Winter Storm Warning for portions of the the Hill Country in south central Texas... .The combination of an upper level disturbance and cold temperatures will allow for freezing rain through most of this evening. While some residents will see a very cold rain, some areas that drop to freezing in the Hill Country will start to see an accumulation of freezing rain on roadways and exposed surfaces. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads. TXZ171>173-184-186-188>190-192-120115- /O.CON.KEWX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-210212T0600Z/ Llano-Burnet-Williamson-Edwards-Kerr-Gillespie-Kendall-Blanco- Travis- Including the cities of Llano, Burnet, Georgetown, Rocksprings, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Blanco, and Austin 1106 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.
