Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the Hill Country through the middle of the work week.
Opportunities for showers and thunderstorms will exist in our forecast throughout the work week.
PLENTY OF CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY
Humidity levels will be hard pressed to drop below 60 percent each day through Thursday.
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the day. Look for showers and thunderstorms to affect the Hill Country between 7 p.m. and midnight with most of the storms moving in from the west Monday evening.
Daytime highs top out in the lower to middle 80's Monday afternoon.
There is a marginal risk that a few of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts. Frequent lightning is also possible with any storms that develop Monday afternoon and Monday night.
Remain weather alert Monday evening across the Hill Country.
