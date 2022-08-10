Rain chances improve for Thursday and Friday cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOAA-NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday offers the best chance of rain we have seen in a long time across the Hill Country.Rainfall is not a guarantee, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet across most of the Hill Country during the day on Thursday.Storms, if they develop, could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 miles per hour. Rain chances continue through Saturday.SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS THURSDAYWe can expect more clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday.Rain chances are highest during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning is possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.High temperatures should be cooler with most areas topping out in the lower 90s. Upper 80s are possible if skies remain cloudy. Winds become north behind a weak boundary that crosses the Hill Country during the day.Humidity values will be high across the entire area throughout the day.PARTLY CLOUDY WITH LINGERING SHOWERSThursday night offers mostly cloudy skies with stray showers and thunderstorms possible after sunset. Low temperatures end up in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds are in the forecast, except for locally higher gusts near any showers and storms that develop.RAIN CHANCE RETURNS FRIDAYWidely scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the local area during the day Friday.Storms will be capable of brief downpours and lightning strikes. High temperatures hold in the lower to middle 90s.Northeast winds average 5-15 mph with a few gusts over 40 mph near any storms that pop up. SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKENDThe good news is that rain chances continue in the extended forecast over the weekend. Locally heavy downpours are possible near any storms that develop Saturday and Sunday.High temperatures should be a few degrees cooler than average for a change. Perhaps the pattern is becoming more favorable for showers during the last half of the month in August. 