Saturday’s weather forecast looks almost identical to the weather we have seen across the area since Wednesday.
Clouds continue with colder-than-average temperatures in the forecast Saturday.
Sunshine is on the horizon by Sunday.
CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY SATURDAY
A dreary day is in store for residents across the Hill Country on Saturday. A disturbance crosses the area during the day. There is a good chance we will see light rain and scattered showers across the area throughout the day. There is a slight chance we could see ice Saturday morning and freezing rain or drizzle possible.
Temperatures will be close to freezing or slightly below freezing before noon.
North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph, producing wind chill values in the 20s and 30s most of the day.
High temperatures remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s for highs unless the sun breaks out during the day.
CLOUDS CONTINUE SATURDAY NIGHT
Light rain or drizzle is expected off and on Saturday night through daybreak Sunday. Low temperatures end up between 30 and 33 degrees.
Patchy ice is possible, especially near bridges and overpasses.
A frontal boundary moves through overnight with north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph by Sunday morning.
SUNDAY SUNSHINE
An early morning cold front should be dry this time around. This should allow sunshine to return during the day. Highs warm into the middle and upper 50s.
North winds will be occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
FREEZE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT
A hard freeze is expected Sunday night under fair skies. Lows drop into the middle 20s across the region. Light north winds continue overnight.
