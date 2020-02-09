Growth and development will be the central focus of the Kerrville City Council on Tuesday, but not during the council’s regular meeting.
During a closed-session 4 p.m. workshop, the council will hear updates on the following projects:
City’s Loop 534 property, which the city wants to develop into workforce housing.
An 86.7-acre parcel located next to the Kerrville Municipal Airport.
Prospective Hotel/Conference Center, which is regularly discussed.
Sky Master business development project, which could be an innovative aerospace firm that is working in electric-powered aircraft.
When it comes to workforce housing, the Loop 534 project was open to bidders but the city has extended the deadline to submit proposals.
During the council’s regular 6 p.m. meeting the agenda is light but they will consider a proposal to annex the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Knipling-Bushland Livestock Insects Research Lab into the city limits. In total, 33 acres of land would be annexed into the city if the council approves the action, which has already been approved by the USDA.
The research lab is expected to undergo a major $54 million renovation project, which is expected to modernize the facility. The lab sits just north of Interstate 10 along Fredericksburg Road.
The council is also being asked to ban big rig trucks from driving along Paschal Street between Schreiner Street and Holdsworth Drive.
