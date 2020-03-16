The organizers of the Kerrville Folk Festival are working to determine the future of the 18-day festival that’s scheduled to start May 21.
Mary Muse, the organization’s executive director, said a task force has been formed to look at possibly moving the event to the fall. That meeting is expected to happen on Thursday, Muse said.
With the Centers for Disease Control issuing guidance on Sunday that it recommends all events with more than 50 people not be held for the next eight weeks, Muse said the festival will fall just outside of that period, but with a rapidly changing situation that may call for a delay.
The festival is heading into its 49th season and drew more than 21,000 people for its run in 2019. However, the non-profit group is exploring dates to possibly move the event.
“We are trying to make the best decision we can for the safety of all of those who come to the festival,” Muse said.
MASON CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL POSTPONED
Mason’s fifth annual Chamber Music Festival has been postponed until early June.
Committee Chair Cathy Terrell, along with members of the Odeon Board of directors, said they want a safe atmosphere for their musicians and audience. “We anticipate rescheduling to an early June 2020 date,” Terrell said. “Rest assured that we will be making an announcement of the rescheduled date as soon as we can confirm all the venues for the performances. “
FREDERICKSBURG THEATER COMPANY ANNOUNCES SOME CANCELATIONS
The Fredericksburg Theater Company canceled the March 20-21 performances of “Spring Staged Readings” and will postpone the Fredericksburg Theater Academy classes from Monday through March 20.
Rehearsals for the spring production of “Harve” are ongoing and will continue. As for now, FTC is planning to open as scheduled on April 17.
For more information call 830-997-3588.
