Ingram Mayor Brandon Rowan and Ingram Councilmember Shirley Trees have submitted letters of resignation, according to staff at city hall.
The resignations of Rowan and Trees come soon after those of Police Chief Byron Griffin and City Administrator Mark Bosma; both men submitted resignations last week. Bosma resigned effective 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and Griffin's last day will be Dec. 11.
The four resignations came after last week's swearing-in of David Britton and Rocky Hawkins, who have joined forces with Councilmember Claud Jordan on the Ingram City Council as a faction newly in power at City Hall.
According to the Monday agenda for a special meeting of the Ingram City Council, councilmembers will discuss Rowan's letter of resignation starting at 9 a.m. The council also plans to discuss the police chief position.
Thank you for your service to the city of Ingram, Brandon, Shirley, and all the others who have resigned their positions. You have served honorably and well. Ingram is a poorer place without you in leadership positions.
So the people in power don’t want to play anymore since the voters chose to shake up the good old boy network? Not a loss folks.
Wow I thought it was going bad last week but this is turning into one heck of a plot for a soap opera.
GENE here: agreed. each day the plot gets thicker.
