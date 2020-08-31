A 37-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed on suspicion of possessing felony drugs.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Ashley Kaye Boren on Aug. 28 and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1 and less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 2.
Penalty group 1 drugs include methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Penalty group 2 drugs include dozens of drugs such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT, and forms of THC. Each charge is a state jail felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
This was Boren’s first arrest in Kerr County, and she was released Aug. 29 on bonds totaling $10,000, according to jail records.
