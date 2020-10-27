In response to Helen Herd’s letter in Saturday’s paper titled, “Political races are never nonpartisan; we need to vote for those partisan values.”
If we vote along political lines then we need to keep our council as it is. All of our council members are Republican and our Mayor is a moderate Democrat. It is never healthy to have one political party in total control. There always needs to be differing opinions.
What I look for in my city government are persons who know the community, can work together in a polite and caring manner, can allow our city staff to do the job we hired them to do, do not micro-manage them, have a vision for managing growth, water, roads, housing. I’m not looking at foreign affairs, wars, economy of a whole country, appointment of judges, views on abortion, and other issues that are not city issues.
I encourage all to look at the difference between the contentious previous council and the current council and how much has been accomplished with this council. I pray we can continue the current council.
As a Republican voter for many years, I hope to see more civility between the far-right and far-left in our nation. It is hard to see these parties become so rude, call names, and not listen to other perspectives. Our current City Council is an example of how our country should strive to behave.
Elizabeth Murray, Kerrville
