The National Guard will be in town again to conduct another round of free coronavirus testing, but this time it will be by appointment only.
The event will be at the Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14. The tests will be limited to the first 250 people with appointments due to fewer personnel available, according to Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith.
The tests will involve the participants taking mouth swab samples — a self-administered process that can make people feel safer and is less invasive. Test results will be available in the days following the event.
To register, visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. The registration period will begin 36 hours before the event begins — approximately midday Sunday — according to a county press release.
"This virus is very much active in our community,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, county emergency management coordinator, in the release. “We can’t stress enough how important it is that everyone abide by the governor’s directive and wear face coverings/masks, wash hands frequently, cover coughs or sneezes and stay home if at all possible.”
By the end of Thursday, Kerr County had confirmed another 16 COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to 235 since the pandemic began.
If any more infections are confirmed, they will be announced by Peterson Health around 4:30 p.m.
