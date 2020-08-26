John Henry Seale, D.V.M.
John Seale, 75, passed away on August 25, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas. John was born in Austin, Texas, to Thomas and Johnnye Seale on July 19, 1945. He married Julie Fitch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on September 9, 1978, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
John graduated from Southwestern University, Southwest Texas State University, and Texas A & M University. After John and Julie were married, he established his veterinary practice in Del Rio, Texas, his home town, where he specialized in small animals. They moved to Kerrville in 2004 and he continued to practice until retiring in 2013.
John was very involved in Lions Club International, serving in numerous capacities, not only on the local level but also in the district and state levels. He was especially proud of serving as governor of District 2A2 in 2004-2005.
John is preceded in death by his father Thomas Henry Seale, and his mother Johnnye Rue Seale.
John is survived by his wife Julie and son Michael of Kerrville, son Christopher and his wife Kendall, and their children Autumn, Madison, and Jackson, all of Denton.
Private services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Texas Lions Camp, P. O. Box 290247, Kerrville, Texas, 78029.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Pacheco, the staff of Peterson Hospital, and also Peterson Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
