A Kerrville man under indictment on a felony theft charge has been jailed for the 25th time in Kerr County.

Ricardo Ortega Trevino was arrested Sept. 14 to serve three days on a municipal court conviction involving his failure to abate a public nuisance, according to jail records.

He has an Oct. 1 court hearing on a felony theft case, in which he is accused of stealing beer or candy or gloves from Walmart on Nov. 10, 2018, according to an indictment. Although the value of items allegedly stolen did not constitute a felony amount, prosecutors charged Trevino with a felony due to two previous theft convictions in 2016.

Trevino, born in 1946, has been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to:

 

  • DWI in 2017, when he was fined $500

  • Felony theft in 2014, when he was sentenced to probation, which he violated. He was later sentenced to eight months in state jail

  • Driving without a valid licence in 2013, when he was fined $500

  • Driving without a valid license in 2011, when he was fined $500

  • Misdemeanor theft in 1998, when he was fined $200

  • Misdemeanor theft in 1992, when he served county jail time

  • Three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child in 1992, when he appears to have served either jail time and/or time working at the ag barn

  • Misdemeanor theft in 1990, when he served a sentence involving working at the ag barn

  • Misdemeanor driving without insurance in 1991, but the sentence wasn’t immediately available

  • One count of contributing to the delinquency of a child in 1989, but the sentence wasn’t immediately available

  • Misdemeanor criminal trespassing in 1989, when he was fined or served a few days in jail

  • Misdemeanor theft in 1989, when he was fined

  • Theft by check in 1986, but the sentence wasn’t immediately available

