A Center Point woman has been arrested and charged with suspicion of selling alcohol to an intoxicated man the Texas Department of Public Safety said caused a fatal crash that killed four motorcycle riders just outside of Kerrville on July 18.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Ranelle Diane Welch, 37, has been charged with illegally selling alcohol to Ivan Robles-Navejas, the suspect in the fatal crash.
Welch turned herself into Kerr County authorities on Aug. 6 following a TABC investigation. Welch is charged with Sale to Certain Person, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. She was later released on a $2,000 bond.
State law prohibits the sale of alcohol to any person who exhibits signs of intoxication at the time of sale.
“This is an extremely tragic case which may have been avoided if this individual was prevented from purchasing additional alcohol beverages prior to the crash,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said.
Welch was working at a Dollar General store in Center Point around noon on July 18 when she sold beer to Ivan Robles-Navejas, 28, of Center Point. Investigators believe Robles-Navejas was already intoxicated when Welch sold him the alcohol. A short time later, Robles-Navejas was involved in a collision between his vehicle and members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club, who were riding in a group on Texas 16. According to investigators with the Department of Public Safety, Robles-Navejas’ vehicle crossed the center line, hitting 11 motorcycles and killing three riders at the scene. A fourth rider died of his injuries several days later. The Thin Blue Line Motorcycle club is comprised of active and veteran peace officers as well as supporters of law enforcement.
“TABC will hold accountable all businesses and employees who may have contributed to this case by illegally selling alcohol," Nettles said. "We’re grateful for the support of the Department of Public Safety, whose investigators were instrumental in assisting TABC agents in identifying the source of the alcohol in this case.”
This is ridiculous and shameful that you would go after a store clerk because someone else over-drank and killed people! She is not a professional alcohol meter...Who has the right to gage another's alcohol level in their blood? And or who is psychic enough to know if that person is buying it to drink at that moment or to take home? Seriously, go after the bad guy! Such a waste of time! The man was 28 years old, and should be held solely accountable for his behaviors! We can blame the store owner for hiring someone that would do this, or maybe we can blame her parents for birthing her, or then we could blame God, but I wouldn't try it.
Unless they have video of him appearing blatantly drunk to the average person, I agree. This is a far stretch to involve this woman.
Unfortunately everybody that works in the industry that sells alcoholic beverages Has to go through T ABC training and they are told in no uncertain terms the consequences of selling alcohol to someone that is even remotely showing signs of intoxication she probably was just not paying attention and it’s sad but it’s the law and she broke the law. And in doing so it contributed in the loss of the lives of four people. Sad situation all the way around.
Are you saying then that bars should not be held responsible for serving intoxicated persons that go out and commit an offense? Where do we draw the line on who is allowed to serve or sell to an already intoxicated person?
