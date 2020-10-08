Jean Howe Gear
September 2020
Jean Howe Gear of San Antonio, Texas (formally of Kerrville) gained her heavenly wings Monday, September 21st at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wylie Gear and survived by her twin sister, Joanie Cleminc, two daughters, Belinda Gonzales and Carol Craig, step-sons Danny and Jimmy Gear, grandchildren, Dusty Donalson, Misty Nagel, Sunni Strickland, Allie Perez, Chris Gonzales, Brady and Lindsey Gear, great-grandchildren Havanna, Evan and Luke Perez, Haley Gazdzicki, Maddie Nagel and Jaxton Donalson, and niece and nephews, Bonnie, Adam and Jeff Cleminc, and countless others she adopted along the way. To know her was to love her. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 14th, 1933 and graduated from Jones Commercial High School in 1952, which was the only Chicago Public School devoted exclusively to training for business occupations at the time.
She became a Texan in 1972 where she married the love of her life, Frank, in 1980. They enjoyed being active members of the VFW, and her, the Ladies Auxiliary, traveling to countless
Cootie Conventions all around the country. She worked many years at BAMC and at the Kerrville VA, where she later retired.
She was the proud matriarch of her family, and always happy to volunteer or lean a helping hand to anyone in need, and friends and family knew without a doubt that they could always count on her. She lit up every room she walked in and brought joy and laughter everywhere she went. She was always up for an adventure, enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family, whom she loved fiercely. She had a way of making everyone she was around feel special and included, and was an incredible cook that left people talking about her meals for days. She was the most generous, kindest soul to walk this planet and will be deeply and forever missed by all who ever had the pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Fort Sam on October 23rd at 9am, with a celebration of life to follow.
