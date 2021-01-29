Local officials have announced the impending arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, but it’s unclear how many will be leftover for use by non-medical personnel.
“We are relieved and thankful to receive news from state officials that we will be receiving a total of 1,200 vaccines in Kerr County next week,” Kerrville Fire and EMS Chief Eric Maloney said in a press release produced by Kerr County, the city of Kerrville and Peterson Health.
On Friday, William “Dub” Thomas said the doses will arrive in the next seven days.
Thomas, Maloney and other officials will be working with Peterson Health, H-E-B and others in order to get vaccines out to tier 1A people — medical workers — then any remaining doses to tier 1B individuals.
Tier 1B includes people 65 years of age and older, individuals with compromised health over 16 years old and teachers, states the release.
“Until we get the 1As registered, we won't know how many vaccines are leftover,” Thomas said. “Once the vaccines are here and the dates are set for when we’re going to run the clinics, and the (registration) website is up, we’re going to notify people via CodeRed.”
As of Friday, it wasn't possible to reserve any vaccine doses, but The Kerrville Daily Times and local officials will make announcements when this changes.
Area residents can receive CodeRed updates by registering on the city and county websites.
For more information or questions about when the vaccine will be distributed locally, call 830-315-5900 or 5901/5902/5903/5904 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The prospect of vaccines being available locally seemed grim just days ago.
On Thursday, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn indicated there were no signs Kerr County would receive more COVID-19 vaccines anytime soon, but added that another shipment was planned for Fredericksburg, which is designated a vaccine hub.
Blackburn’s concerns about the lack of vaccine doses in Kerrville led him to visit Austin on Wednesday. He learned that doses of vaccine are bound for Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, but he wasn’t sure how many. Kerr County residents can access these vaccines, he indicated. But as of late afternoon Thursday, “vaccination appointments are filled,” a COVID-19 vaccination webpage operated by Hill Country Memorial Hospital read.
To check for updates and register for a vaccination in Fredericksburg, visit https://www.hillcountrymemorial.org/hill-country-covid/register-for-a-vaccination/, https://www.hillcountrymemorial.org/covid-19-updates/, or send a text-message “HCMCOVID” to 830-283-4555.
Residents also can check availability at the three hubs in Bexar County:
San Antonio Metro Health District — 210-207-6000, Option 8; https://covid19.sanantonio.gov/Services/Vaccination-for-COVID-19
University Health System — 210-644-1960; WeCanDoItSA.com
UT Health San Antonio Wellness 360 — https://wellness360.uthealthsa.org/
Registration appeared to be closed in the first two of those Bexar hubs as of late Thursday afternoon.
The Kerrville Daily Times will periodically check registration availability in these nearby hubs to notify readers of opportunities to register for vaccinations.
Blackburn said incoming doses statewide are reserved very quickly because manufacturers “cannot produce enough vaccines.”
“There are 28 million Texans to be vaccinated, and they are getting 330,000 vaccines a week,” Blackburn said. “If you do the math, that’s gonna take a while.”
During his visit at the Capitol, Blackburn spoke with staff at the offices of several state legislators and an official with the Texas Department of State Health Services, he said.
Blackburn acknowledged the question on the minds of many in Kerr County: Why was Fredericksburg designated a hub and not Kerrville?
“That’s still a big mystery to me,” Blackburn said. “We really didn’t get an answer on that. Peterson has filed the papers every week that would have enabled us to be a hub. We didn’t get chosen. ...”
According to a the joint city/county/hospital press release, these entities have been working “for several weeks now” to find out “why Kerr County is not receiving more vaccines, given its proven capability to quickly stand up mass vaccination clinics and the fact that Kerrville is the largest medical and population center in the Hill Country.”
“Given sufficient vaccines, we know that we can vaccinate 1,000-2,000 people per day,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly in the release. “In fact, for the past 10 years, we have proven that we can vaccinate 1,000 residents a day through our regional flu clinic. With our community stakeholders working together, we are the only county in the region that can do this.”
Blackburn indicated the decision to not make Kerr County a hub may have involved geographical considerations.
Blackburn said there are 90 vaccine hubs in the state, 31 public health districts, 32 hospital systems, 11 clinics, seven public-safety locations and one pharmacy where vaccines are available.
“The hubs are not just for the county they’re in; they’re for the area,” Blackburn said.
“So their expectation is that we will go there for vaccinations.”
State Rep. Andrew Murr, in a Friday statement, said the hub model “shortchanges rural communities at this time,” but added he and his staff “are doing everything we can to champion for communities who have been shortchanged and overlooked during these seven weeks of the vaccine rollout.”
“Over the past weeks, I have heard the concerns from the folks I represent about the supply, delivery and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Murr stated. “The demand for vaccines continues to surpass supplies delivered to providers. However, I'm told that every week more vaccine shipments are being sent to Texas. Since the vaccine rollout begun seven weeks ago, the 12 counties that I represent have only received 5,900 total vaccines, according to the DSHS website; some of these counties and their communities have not even received enough doses for frontline health care workers.”
Murr recently advocated for the rollout of Mobile Vaccine Units for underserved rural areas of Texas, he said, but it appears those units won’t be available in Kerr County.
According to a press release from Gov. Greg Abbott, state mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will only be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities.
“While I continue to advocate for more vaccines in Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher, Sutton counties, I encourage everyone to use the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Dashboard to track when doses are made available near you. This dashboard lets you see where vaccines hubs are located, availability of the vaccine and the provider contact information. Don't hesitate to call providers who are listed as having the vaccine and sign up for a waitlist — doesn't hurt to be on multiple! Also, I suggest contacting your physician and let them know you're interested in the vaccine. Some medical providers have the opportunity to refer patients to other areas when vaccines become available.”
