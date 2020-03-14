Churches around Kerrville are taking precautions when it comes to Sunday services, including holding some only online.
Notre Dame Catholic Church, following direction from the San Antonio Archdiocese, will hold its mass on Facebook Live starting at 9 a.m. On Friday San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said the church was discouraging people from attending Mass.
"In regards to COVID-19, the Archdiocese of San Antonio is trying to be pro-active rather than reactive to this rapidly changing situation, which especially impacts the most vulnerable," the archbishop said.
- The Sunday Mass obligation is hereby dispensed for all Catholics. Public weekend Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church (and all parishes in the Archdiocese) is suspended through April 3. Daily Masses as well as Eucharistic Adoration in the chapel will continue.
- All non-essential gatherings for the rest of March are cancelled or postponed, pending further notice. This includes all faith formation, youth ministry, retreats, and parish ministry gatherings.
- We are advising against home visits at this time, but in situations of serious pastoral necessity these decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the pastor, responding to the best of their abilities to these requests.
- The faithful are encouraged to view and participate in the daily and Sunday Masses via CTSA, other television outlets or through archdiocesan electronic media. Other devotions, such as praying the daily rosary or Divine Mercy Chaplet, are most appropriate at this time.
Other churches have not taken the direct action that Notre Dame has taken, but many do offer livestreams of their services.
Kerrville First United Methodist
- Live Stream
- Watch on TV: KVHC Cable Channel 10 (Channel 79)
- 1 p.m. Sundays; 9 p.m. Wednesdays
- LISTEN on radio: KERV 1230
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.